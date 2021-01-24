CRYPTOGRAMS Famous quotes from Myles Mellor
1. “WSKO QSVD KM MKD’W QSWIDKSKO, QMAD QSVD GMN’AD KDADL TDDK FNLI, UEKYD QSVD KMTMUG’W JEIYFSKO, EKU QSAD QSVD SI’W FDEADK MK DELIF.” Mark Twain
2. “DR C LCH DN IBEPX ER ZDN UVCFYZ, ZV NZEPFX HEY WV IBCDNVX PHYDF DY DN SHEUH ZEU ZV VLIFEKN DY.” Socrates
3. “MC XNT YMWJ MAP BMO MAP OQMIBW, GB YFBQB XNT MQB. NOFBQYVCB XNT YVWW KVCC KNCO NH XNTQ WVHB.” Buddha
4. “HWKVWPT KPW EKVW, RMWL KPW IBR XBPI. RMWL KPW EKVW XL MKPV WYYBPR, FMQNM QT RMW OPQNW FMQNM KHH BY CT ECTR OKL RB KNMQWDW KIL ABKH RMKR QT FBPRMFMQHW.” Vince Lombardi
This week’s cryptograms
1. “Sing like no one’s listening, love like you’ve never been hurt, dance like nobody’s watching, and live like it’s heaven on earth.” Mark Twain
2. “If a man is proud of his wealth, he should not be praised until it is known how he employs it.” Socrates
3. “As you walk and eat and travel, be where you are. Otherwise you will miss most of your life.” Buddha
4. “Leaders are made, they are not born. They are made by hard effort, which is the price which all of us must pay to achieve any goal that is worthwhile.”
Vince Lombardi
