Cryptograms

CRYPTOGRAMS Strength by Myles Mellor

1. "W FVNJ TC WE JNZTEWNL TEZTRTZKWP XFJ YTEZC IFV CINVEDIF IJ BVNCVRVNV WEZ VEZKNV TE CBTIV JY JRVNXFVPHTED JOCIWQPVC." Christopher Reeve

2. "AD RWYFPO, AD QDJYSDRR, AD ADJTWVQTS. JPZ ADSVDMD WEJW JPCWEVPO VR HFRRVASD NEDP CFT EJMD WED YVOEW HDFHSD WEDYD WF RTHHFYW CFT." Misty Copeland

3. "JV LRDMULKQ DZ YSRQQ MUDZXY JVGRKYV DM DY DZ MUVS MURM OPKT YMTVZXMU QDVY." Mother Teresa

4. "TEDO OGYS AJGYHU GYYXJ UKJXYHKF EYS UXDM-TLYMGSXYTX, UL KFEK'U NXJQ GOCLJKEYK MLJ HLLS FXEDKF." Dalai Lama

1. “There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.” George Sand

2. "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." Lao Tzu

3. "I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once." John Green

4. “You don't marry someone you can live with — you marry someone you cannot live without.” Anon

1. "A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles." Christopher Reeve

2. "Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful. And believe that anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you." Misty Copeland

3. "Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies." Mother Teresa

4. "Calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence, so that's very important for good health." Dalai Lama

