Cryptograms

Cryptograms

CRYPTOGRAMS Friendship by Myles Mellor

1. “JVGLWTZMGX GZ QML MDVTLZQ QMGWF GW QML REVHT QE LNXHDGW. GQ’Z WEQ ZECLQMGWF KEB HLDVW GW ZPMEEH. UBQ GJ KEB MDILW’Q HLDVWLT QML CLDWGWF EJ JVGLWTZMGX, KEB VLDHHK MDILW’Q HLDVWLT DWKQMGWF.” — Muhammad Ali

2. “JPTN LMKJUF MJDMJQJUGQ P SHMIF KU YQ, P SHMIF DHQQKZIV UHG ZHMU YUGKI GNJV PMMKRJ, PUF KG KQ HUIV ZV GNKQ CJJGKUX GNPG P UJS SHMIF KQ ZHMU.” — Anais Nin

3. “WTO LNUADBWAR NMNY, RTTP WTO DVN STTZ BJ TDVNOY; WTO LNUADBWAR RBXY, YXNUP TJRM CTOZY TW PBJZJNYY; UJZ WTO XTBYN, CURP CBDV DVN PJTCRNZSN DVUD MTA UON JNFNO URTJN.” — Audrey Hepburn

4. “G AYGI TASYLX SR ZLY DOZ DGIPR SL DOYL BOY AYRB ZT BOY DZAIX DGIPR ZWB.” — Walter Winchell

This week's cryptograms

1. “Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” — Muhammad Ali

2. “Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” — Anais Nin

3. “For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” — Audrey Hepburn

4. “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell

