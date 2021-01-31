You have permission to edit this article.
Cryptograms

CRYPTOGRAMS Famous quotes by Myles Mellor

1. “DFWJCQT, ZGJA FQ WJYFAM QI QHPJ CIIQ, FM H NDHAQ IO CHNFS YCIZQG.” George Washington

2. “UIO SOTQOBURDF VQ VDO’K KOPQ RK UIO QCDEJNODUJP MJKO VQ JPP STVFTOKK JDE JPP NVTJP EOYOPVSNODU.” Confucius

3. “ZDCVDQLPTN ADCEL GPCG C WQSBN, ZCQWD SQ LACZZ, TL RTZZTEW GS DEGQBLG CBGPSQTGX GS C NDQLSE RPS PCL LPSRE FBVWADEG, RTLVSA, NDQLSECZ CNNDCZ, CEV NQSHDE KSANDGDEKD.” Walt Disney

4. “ZDKDXWG RSOODRR PMWC PLFXSMDR. ZFROWSMLEDCDIQ LIZ PLFXSMD LMD QVW WP QTD RSMDRQ RQDGGFIE RQWIDR QW RSOODRR.” Dale Carnegie

This week’s cryptograms

1. “Liberty, when it begins to take root, is a plant of rapid growth.” George Washington

2. “The perfecting of one’s self is the fundamental base of all progress and all moral development.” Confucius

3. “Leadership means that a group, large or small, is willing to entrust authority to a person who has shown judgment, wisdom, personal appeal, and proven competence.

4. “Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.” Dale Carnegie

