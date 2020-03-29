CRYPTORGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS Don’t whine about the wine by Myles Mellor
1. HOQLT GWBN BDQ MOE MQPPLO LWI HOGWA OGQVPGWA! GB'V WNB ANNI BN TQQJ BDGWAV HNBBPQI EJ!
2. DZFL VDE EFLEBECKTVT CFV VECFVZFJ VE JFOEXXFLR CEER DKLFT, VUBS CEFT BKSF VZKT: "DZUV VKXF KT KV? KV'T DKLF E'OBEOS!"
3. MPCHG AHGAQN OYZC KBZM FBOZ HG GQC JBAHJ API: "AQHPFBZZHN BP KQBIJF Y MB?"
4. ZAJI QTN'MJ UFNPQHIK KTTP TCSQ ZHIJ DTTSU, QTN ACYJ FT MJCP DJFZJJI FAJ YHIJU!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. Break into the cru cellar and bring riesling! It's not good to keep things bottled up!
2. When two oenologists get together to recommend good wines, talk goes like this: "What time is it? It's wine o'clock!"
3. Great catchy wine song down at the local cru: "Chardonnay or should I go?"
4. When you're studying good oaky wine books, you have to read between the vines!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!