CVS Solvang set to open its doors this Saturday

As one door closes another one opens. Star Drugs of Santa Ynez shuttered its doors on April 24, ushering in a new era and a new local business.

According to Merkantile Shopping Center developer Josh Richman, the new CVS/ Pharmacy store adjacent to New Frontiers Natural Marketplace in Solvang, is officially open for business as of Saturday, April 25.

The surrounding parking lot which was previously fenced off from the rest of the shopping center also will be open and for public use.

"We were originally planning a grand opening but due to the circumstance, that's been put on pause. It'll be more of a quiet opening," Richman explained.