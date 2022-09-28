Cynthia Ramirez has adjusted just fine to competing at a higher level of soccer.

As an Arroyo Grande High School senior in the winter of 2022, Ramirez helped the Eagles win the Mountain League girls soccer championship.

She was the league MVP and helped the Eagles make it to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Playoffs.

She made the move to junior college soccer in the summer of this year. Ramirez is an attacking midfielder for the Hancock College women’s team, and at press time she led the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) in scoring with 46 points.

Ramirez was the United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College Women's Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 24. The Hancock freshman is the first player in program history to earn the honor.

She garnered the award by scoring five times in a 9-0 non-conference win at Foothill College in Los Altos Hills Sept. 23 and setting up a tying goal by Hayde Gallardo in a 1-1 draw with Hartnell at home three days earlier with a corner kick from the far post.

With the five goals at Foothill, Ramirez, for the second time, equaled the school record single-game mark that Bonnie Zuniga set in 2016.

Coming off her big senior year at Arroyo Grande, did Ramirez anticipate she’d have the kind of success she’s had early in her first collegiate soccer season? Well, no, Ramirez said.

“It’s college soccer, it’s something different,” she said.

Ramirez said, “When I compared myself to the other girls, it’s a different level, so I didn’t think I’d be starting off so good.”

“We’ve had some really good players come through here,” said fourth-year Hancock women's coach Billy Vinnedge, who has coached the Hancock men for nine seasons.

“Cynthia’s among the best we’ve had since I’ve been here. She’s young. As she develops, I think Cynthia can be the best player we’ve had here.”

Ramirez has led the unbeaten Bulldogs to an 8-0-3, 3-0 mark.

With an assist from Annette Vargas, Ramirez scored in the 20th minute of the second half as the Bulldogs racked up their biggest program win in years, 2-0 at home in a conference game against Los Angeles Pierce Tuesday. The Brahmas (8-1-2, 0-1) came in ranked No. 18 in the latest United States Soccer Association Top 20 poll.

Kaihla Lopez got the Bulldogs on the board Tuesday with a goal at the 60:59 mark.

Hancock's other two conference wins have come via Cuesta College forfeits. Cuesta couldn't field a team this year.

Besides being unsure of how she would do once she moved up to playing collegiate soccer, Ramirez acknowledged she wasn’t sure before the season started what her new team’s prospects were, either.

“(Hancock) had a tough year last year,” said Ramirez. “With the COVID-19 pandemic and everything, it was rough.”

The Bulldogs have prospered this year, though, and Ramirez and the team’s coaches said a well-rounded squad are big reasons why.

“My cousin (Hancock defender Leslie Ramirez) and the other players have given me a lot of good passes,” Cynthia Ramirez said.

“The coaches here really stress ball control, passing, keeping the ball on the ground and that’s the type of system they had at Arroyo Grande when I played there.” Ramirez was a four-year varsity player at Arroyo Grande.

The Bulldogs’ balance was on display during the win at Foothill College.

Besides the five Ramirez goals, Estrella Guzman, with three goals herself, had a hat trick, Lopez also scored, and five Bulldogs had at least one assist.

Leslie Ramirez assisted on two goals, both by her cousin.

“Leslie went to Cabrillo High School, so it’s been nice playing on the same team with her this year,” said Cynthia Ramirez.

Hancock assistant coach Cesar De Alba is the one mainly responsible for game-planning the Hancock formations.

“We’ve had pieces before, but this year all the other players have really been coordinating well with our three midfielders,” De Alba said.

“We had the (talented) mids last year, but they didn’t get the support. This year, the whole group has given the midfielders the support they need.”

Besides Cynthia Ramirez, Hancock’s other starting midfielders are Annette Vargas and Hayde Gallardo. Antoinette Terrones, a reserve midfielder, had an assist for Hancock last Friday.

“All of them are aggressive when it comes to working the ball on offense,” said Vinnedge.

The team’s regular wingers are Guzman, Lopez and Emely Graciliano Sanchez. “Emily replaced Alina Torres when Alina got injured,” said De Alba.

The starting Hancock defenders are Leslie Ramirez, Ana Delgado, Jessica Gil and Hope Smith. Maya Mendek and Ally Britt split time as goalkeepers.

“Maya is our first-half goalie, and Aly is our second-half goalie,” during Bulldogs games, said De Alba.

Cynthia Ramirez said she had conversations with, but no offers from, four-year schools. Things have worked out fine for the Hancock freshman.

In fact, if she does draw interest from four-year schools this year, "I’ll cross that bridge if I come to it, but I think I want to stay here another year and grow and develop some more,” Ramirez said. “I’m still young.”

As it is, Ramirez seems to be juggling junior college academics, junior college athletics and a part time job - Ramirez said she works at Regal Theaters in Arroyo Grande - just fine.

As for her soccer, “With Cynthia’s talent and soccer IQ, I’m excited about the player Cynthia can become,” said Vinnedge. “She really knows the game.”