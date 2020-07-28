Dan Walters: State pressures locals on housing crisis

For the last half-century, the state government has attempted — without much success — to steer housing development in California via periodic calculation of local “needs.”
About once every eight years, the state Department of Housing and Community Development, using formulas based primarily on population growth, has told regional planning bodies or individual counties how much housing for various personal income levels they should be building. Local officials then divvy up shares to cities and the unincorporated areas of counties.
