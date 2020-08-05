Danny Duffy's gem wasted in loss to Cubs; Jeff McNeil scratched from lineup Monday

Danny Duffy has more than lived up to expectations three starts into the season.
The 31-year-old was chosen to start on opening day for the Kansas City Royals and has given his team a chance to win every game he's been in.
What does he have to show for it? A record of no wins and two losses.
The Cabrillo High grad's solid streak to start the season continued Monday with a six-inning performance against the Chicago Cubs. Duffy allowed just one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts in that game, but the Royals lost 2-0.
