Danny Duffy's gem wasted in loss to Cubs; Jeff McNeil scratched from lineup Monday

  • Updated

Danny Duffy has more than lived up to expectations three starts into the season.

The 31-year-old was chosen to start on opening day for the Kansas City Royals and has given his team a chance to win every game he's been in.

What does he have to show for it? A record of no wins and two losses.

The Cabrillo High grad's solid streak to start the season continued Monday with a six-inning performance against the Chicago Cubs. Duffy allowed just one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts in that game, but the Royals lost 2-0.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

