Over in San Luis Obispo County, Darien Langley powered the St. Joseph offense after quarterback Mark Crisp was knocked out of the game with an injury.

Langley, who only played three quarters, scored three rushing touchdowns on 15 carries in the Knights' 45-14 win at Arroyo Grande.

Darien Langley, St. Joseph SR, RB: 15 carries for 85 yards, 3 TDs

