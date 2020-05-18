Darien Langley: St. Joseph WR

School: St. Joseph

Height: 5-8

Weight: 150

Class: 2021

Offers (1):

Army

The Details

Just get the ball in his hands and let him work. That's the best way to employ Darien Langley, who can lineup in the backfield, slot, out wide or on special teams to make a major impact on his team.

Langley finally landed his first offer in May, coming from Army, a program that could definitely make sure the ball is in Langley's hands with its triple-option flex offense. (Also, landing an offer from Army isn't easy with its rigorous entrance requirements, so big props to Langley for getting that).