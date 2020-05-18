You are the owner of this article.
Darien Langley: St. Joseph WR

St. Joseph vs San Joaquin Memorial Football

St. Joseph's Darien Langley pulls off a long run against San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

 Gary Kazanjian
Sam Calder, Second Team DB

Darien Langley runs past Sam Calder of Arroyo Grande during a Mountain League game

School: St. Joseph

Height: 5-8

Weight: 150

Class: 2021

Offers (1): 

  • Army

The Details

Just get the ball in his hands and let him work. That's the best way to employ Darien Langley, who can lineup in the backfield, slot, out wide or on special teams to make a major impact on his team. 

Langley finally landed his first offer in May, coming from Army, a program that could definitely make sure the ball is in Langley's hands with its triple-option flex offense. (Also, landing an offer from Army isn't easy with its rigorous entrance requirements, so big props to Langley for getting that).

Langley is one of the most explosive players in the area and should build upon his first two seasons on varsity this coming season. There will definitely be plenty of opportunities for Langley to lead the St. Joseph offense with the Knights losing their quarterback, top running back and several key receivers from a team that won the Mountain League title and made the D2 semifinals in the CIF Central Section a year ago. 

