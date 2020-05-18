You are the owner of this article.
Deacon Hill, Santa Barbara, QB

101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 08.JPG

Lompoc's DB James Braithwaite puts pressure on Santa Barbara's QB Deacon Hill. Bill Morson, Contributor

 Bill Morson/Contributor

School: Santa Barbara High 

Height: 6-4

Weight: 220

Offers (3):

Wisconsin (COMMITTED)

Kansas State

Nevada

