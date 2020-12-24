Debbie Wegemer, St. Joseph's No. 1 fan, is retiring

St. Joseph's biggest fan, someone who has become synonymous with the Knights' athletics programs, is retiring. But she's not going away, just yet.

Debbie Wegemer, renowned for proudly cheering on the Knights at just about every athletic event over the past 20 years, is retiring from the school.

Wegemer, a native of San Luis Obispo, joined St. Joseph High School on a volunteer basis in 1999 and moved up to part-time in 2004, working in the attendance office. She eventually become a full-time employee at the school and moved to the assistant athletic director position in 2008, working under John Osborne, who took over the AD position when Dave Brunell retired.

Last week, the school announced she was retiring and unveiled the 'D-Wags Fan of the Year' perpetual trophy.

Wegemer, who's father was deeply involved in Central Coast baseball, grew up with a love of sports. Her position at St. Joseph, working closely with high school athletes, was a dream.

"With my love of sports, being at St. Joe's was the best opportunity I could ever have in a job. Really, it wasn't a job," Wegemer said.

Wegemer viewed herself as a "worker bee" and "just one of those people who likes to work behind the scenes."

One thing she focused on in her role at St. Joseph was ensuring the visiting players, coaches, fans and parents felt welcome at the school.

"Being in athletics was my love," Wegemer said. "I enjoyed the game management, talking with refs and umpires, coaches and players from other teams. We always wanted to make teams feel welcome at St. Joseph.