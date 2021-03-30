You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Declan Coles, Nipomo SR

Declan Coles, Nipomo SR

032721 SMHS NHS FB 13.JPG
Buy Now

Nipomo's Declan Coles makes a catch Saturday against Santa Maria.

In Nipomo Saturday, Declan Coles, a senior, made all the right plays to help Nipomo rally from a 14-6 deficit in the final moments against Santa Maria.

Coles' onside kick was recovered by Nipomo, he then caught a key pass to convert on 4th-and-10 with a minute left to set up the the game-winning field goal he kicked with 22 seconds left in the Titans' 21-14 win.

Declan Coles, Nipomo SR, WR/DB/K: 6 catches for 38 yards; 8 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 pass breakup; game-winning 26-yard field goal, onside kick was recovered.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Death-notices

Eddie Breen, Jr.

Eddie Breen, Jr. of Lompoc died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 67. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Michiko Oldread
Obituaries

Michiko Oldread

A long-time resident of Lompoc, Michiko Oldread was born to the Ito family in Hokkaido, Japan on June 1, 1930 as the fifth of nine children to…

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News