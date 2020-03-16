Defense Commissary Agency prepares for coronavirus outbreak

There is no evidence that the coronavirus can spread through food. Regardless of the threat, we are always on guard to protect the food on commissary shelves. It is important for our valued authorized patrons to know that the sources of the product sold in the commissaries go through an extensive assessment process conducted by food safety experts in the Army Veterinary Corps before they are deemed as an approved source. We have military veterinarians and store food safety specialists inspecting food sources, deliveries and products on the shelves to help ensure they’re free of potential contaminants.

Will it impact deliveries?

Our Industry partners are assisting us daily in procuring and preparing items for shipments to Japan, Korea, and Europe via air and sealift. We are increasing deliveries to our overseas commissaries, including shipments of high demand items such as hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes. We have airlifted multiple shipments to the Pacific on high-demand items to supplement the stock in our central distribution centers and support to our stores. We continue to fully support all commissaries impacted by this crisis and will maintain this support to ensure product availability.

Coronavirus Resources