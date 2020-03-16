Defense Commissary Agency prepares for coronavirus outbreak

Thank you for all of your support and patience during the current coronavirus challenge. Please note that each commissary location in coordination with their installation leadership may need to implement purchase limitations on products to ensure that the Defense Commissary Agency can meet the increased requirements and take care of all of our valued patrons. Our commissary team is working very hard on a daily basis to re-stock the shelves as the supplies are delivered. Once again, we appreciate your support and patience during this period.
A message from Rear Adm. (Ret.) Robert J. Bianchi, DOD special assistant for commissary operations:
The Defense Commissary Agency is committed to the health and safety of our customers and staff. We are closely monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19 and proactively following CDC guidelines. We adhere to the highest standards of DOD health protection in our stores. We are always vigilant to ensure our workforce follows the strictest precautionary measures including routine hand washing and other basic sanitation measures to avoid spreading germs. Our stores continue to undergo daily sanitizing, disinfecting and cleaning. We have cancelled all events in our stores until May, an overabundance of caution is being used for the safety of our patrons, employee, and industry partners.
Will it impact the food supply?
There is no evidence that the coronavirus can spread through food. Regardless of the threat, we are always on guard to protect the food on commissary shelves. It is important for our valued authorized patrons to know that the sources of the product sold in the commissaries go through an extensive assessment process conducted by food safety experts in the Army Veterinary Corps before they are deemed as an approved source. We have military veterinarians and store food safety specialists inspecting food sources, deliveries and products on the shelves to help ensure they’re free of potential contaminants.
Will it impact deliveries?
Our Industry partners are assisting us daily in procuring and preparing items for shipments to Japan, Korea, and Europe via air and sealift. We are increasing deliveries to our overseas commissaries, including shipments of high demand items such as hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes. We have airlifted multiple shipments to the Pacific on high-demand items to supplement the stock in our central distribution centers and support to our stores. We continue to fully support all commissaries impacted by this crisis and will maintain this support to ensure product availability.
Coronavirus Resources
Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's coronavirus website to learn how COVID-19 spreads, its symptoms, information on prevention and treatment, stigma and what to do if you are sick.