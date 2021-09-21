In a losing effort for Lompoc, Deville Dickerson had 10 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown and also intercepted a pass for the Braves.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc DB/WR: 10 catches, 203 yards, TD; INT in 34-30 loss to Santa Ynez.
In a losing effort for Lompoc, Deville Dickerson had 10 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown and also intercepted a pass for the Braves.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc DB/WR: 10 catches, 203 yards, TD; INT in 34-30 loss to Santa Ynez.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.