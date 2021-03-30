You are the owner of this article.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc JR

Deville Dickerson, Lompoc JR

Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson pulls in a long pass to score against Santa Ynez’s Vincent Moran (21) at Huyck Stadium on March 19. Dickerson blocked a PAT, returned a punt for a touchdown and didn't allow a catch in coverage in the Braves' 62-6 win at Dos Pueblos on March 26.

In Goleta, Lompoc junior Deville Dickerson had one of his trademark performances, impacting the game in just about every way imaginable.

Dickerson caught three passes for 47 yards on offense, then had four tackles and a tackle-for-loss on defense while not allowing a reception in coverage.

He also blocked another PAT and then returned a punt for a touchdown in the Braves' 62-6 win at Dos Pueblos. 

Deville Dickerson, Lompoc JR, DB/WR: 3 catches for 47 yards, TD; 4 tackles, 1 TFL; blocked PAT; 57-yard punt return TD

