Dickerson almost needs his own category for what he did this year. The senior had 1,024 yards on 56 catches with nine touchdowns. He also ran for a score and threw another. But, of course, Dickerson did even more damage in the return game, scoring eight times on kick and punt returns. He scored 18 touchdowns this year.
