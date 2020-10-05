You have permission to edit this article.
Diablo Canyon Power Plant Unit 1 shut down for maintenance, refueling
Diablo Canyon Power Plant Unit 1 shut down for maintenance, refueling

The Unit 1 reactor at Diablo Canyon Power Plant was shut down Saturday for refueling and scheduled maintenance, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co., which owns and operates the plant.

Operators at Diablo Canyon Power Plant shut down Unit 1 for a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage Saturday, a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. spokeswoman said Monday.

Unit 2 is continuing to operate while Unit 1 is idled at the power plant located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach.

During the shutdown, PG&E employees and temporary workers will replace a portion of the reactor fuel, conduct maintenance and test systems and components that are not accessible during regular plant operations, said Susan Hosn, senior manager of PG&E Marketing & Communications.

The company estimates more than 250,000 person-hours will be invested in the work that consists of more than 10 major projects, Hosn said.

All workers will adhere to county and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including daily wellness self-checks and temperature checks.

Diablo Canyon’s twin reactors together produce about 2,300 net megawatts of power, and each reactor is refueled about every 20 months.

Since its last refueling in early 2019, Unit 1 has produced more than 15 million megawatt-hours of electricity, Hosn said.

