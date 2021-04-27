You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diaminsol Malicdem, Orcutt Academy basketball

Diaminsol Malicdem, Orcutt Academy basketball

Orcutt Academy BBall 04.JPG
Buy Now

Orcutt Academy's Diaminsol Malicdem prepares to take a free throw during an April 23 game at St. Joseph.

Orcutt Academy used a team effort in its girls basketball sweep of St. Joseph, but Malicdem had the most consistent outings.

She had 26 points and nine steals in the two wins over St. Joseph.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News