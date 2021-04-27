Diaminsol Malicdem, Orcutt Academy basketball

Orcutt Academy used a team effort in its girls basketball sweep of St. Joseph, but Malicdem had the most consistent outings.

She had 26 points and nine steals in the two wins over St. Joseph.

