Difference-makers: Ginny Barnett left a lasting imprint on tennis in the Santa Maria Valley

During her decades of coaching, Barnett said, she had grown so close to so many players and so many teams that she said, “I can’t really single out any one favorite highlight. I have a lot of them.”

Two highlights of Barnett’s coaching career on the Central Coast, which also included a stint as the Hancock College women’s coach, do stand out.

Barnett’s 2002 Santa Maria squad tied Santa Ynez for the Los Padres League title - that was the Saints’ first year in the league; they had played in the old Northern League before then - for the only share of a league title a Saints team earned during her time at Santa Maria.

The Saints went on to the CIF Southern Section divisional final, losing 16-2 to San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s at the Claremont Club.

Before the Saints took on St. Margaret’s, Barnett recalled, “The coaches introduced their players. I introduced my team, and then their coach introduced their team.”

Barnett chuckled. “The coach knew his players’ first names, but not their last names. They were all country club players. None of my players played club.”

To get to the final, Santa Maria defeated Los Padres League rival Lompoc in the semis at the Minami Center.