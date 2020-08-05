Difference-makers: The late Joni Gray was an advocate for youth sports and the foundation of the Round Table

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) lost its icon in November of 2017.
Its president, Joni Gray, died that month at age 75.
Hailed as “Mrs. Orcutt,” by many, Gray once taught at her alma mater, Santa Maria High School, and at Hancock College.
Gray was named the Santa Maria Elks Lodge’s Citizen of the Year and was elected into the Righetti High School Athletic Hall of Fame for her contributions to the school. She was also a co-host with Rick Blaemire on “Sportstalk,” a radio program that ran for several years on KUHL-AM then KSMX-AM.
