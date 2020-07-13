Difference-makers: With seven CIF titles and two state title wins, Ed Torres' run of success is hard to match

Few coaches on the Central Coast can match the run of success Ed Torres has had.

Over two coaching stints with the St. Joseph girls basketball team, Torres led the Knights to two state championships, three state title games and a CIF Southern Section divisional championship.

The Knights lost in the divisional state championship game in 1990. Torres guided the Knights to a state championship in 1991.

With the team struggling, there was a sudden coaching change in December during the 2018-19 season, and Analise Riezebos, a former St. Joseph player, replaced Torres as coach.

Torres became an assistant coach for the Orcutt Academy girls basketball team before last season. The Spartans won the Ocean League championship and made it to the Central Section Division 4 semifinals.

Before his second coaching stint with the St. Joseph girls, Torres had a successful run with the St. Joseph boys, guiding the Knights to two sectional divisional championships. He coached the Knights for 27 combined seasons in both boys and girls basketball and won a total of seven CIF Southern Section championships (five in girls and two in boys) and two CIF state titles in girls basketball.

Torres could be quite animated on the sidelines as a head coach, and he wasn’t shy about letting players know when he was displeased.

“What’s the score?,” he said to a player on his boys team during a timeout after the player, alone at the basket, had missed an ill-advised dunk try.

“Are we up by 30?”

The player hurriedly shook his head no. The Knights ultimately lost the sizable lead they had, and the game.