The ninth annual Dignity Health Central Coast community health grants awards breakfast was held Monday where the healthcare provider awarded $393,000 in grant funding to non-profit partnerships in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Representatives from organizations that received funding were invited to a "Community Improvement Grants Program Award Breakfast." The grants were awarded to seven community collaborative projects and a total of 25 organizations that will benefit from the funding, according to Sue Anderson, president and CEO at Marian Regional Medical Center.

“Many of these organizations need the funding to help them survive and the work they do is so needed for our community,” said Anderson. “The health of our community is not just a hospital, it's about the whole community and whether it's homeless or meal insecurities, these organizations help that happen."

These grants are intended to aid in the health and human services local organizations provide to county residents, organizers of the event said. The community grant improvement program helps non-profit organizations with an interest in building healthier communities by improving health and living conditions.

“I really appreciate that all you do in the community as non-profit organizations, what you do really makes a difference and helps keep people out of our hospital, which is a good thing,” said Anderson. “We’re here to help those when they need it, but we really want to see a healthy happy community more than anything."

The projects that received funding were: Marble, a multi-tiered youth mental wellness project, The Estero Bay Resource and Outreach Project, access to oral healthcare, service expansion for uninsured and underinsured, 5 Cities Wellness Connection for People Experiencing Homelessness, the Senior and Caregiver Support Project, Youth Leadership and Education Project and the Santa Maria Stabilization Center.

Lisa Brabo, the CEO with the Senior and Caregiver Support Project, says the group is able to provide many services such as transportation, home modifications, senior meals, utilities assistance, rental assistance and mental health counseling.

“With that entire package, often what is able to happen is that seniors and caregivers are able to re-stabilize whatever their new situation is," Brabo said. "Most of us in this room have been caregivers so we all know what this is all about."

What kind of results are created through these grant funds?

“We’re very excited to be able to partner with Marian Medical Center to support seniors and caregivers and oftentimes this is in response to some sort of medical issue,” said Brabo. “From being admitted through the hospital or the emergency room for a while, to being discharged back home and not having the support needed to be able to really stabilize."

The Youth Leadership and Education Project is a non-profit organization that focuses on youth leadership development with the notion of the importance of higher education, according to Gloria Soto, a Santa Maria councilmember and the Executive Director for Future Leaders of America.

“When you look at communities like the City of Santa Maria, you see that only about 13% of all Santa Marians have a four-year college degree,” said Soto. “It’s important that we do our part in changing the odds for underserved students. Oftentimes those students, like the students that we work with, come from immigrant backgrounds and are the first in their families to go through higher education."

Soto says they look forward to continuing to transform the lives of youth in the City of Santa Maria.

“We are big believers that the best way in which we can change the health outcomes for our communities is through education,” said Soto. “Especially when you saw COVID-19 and how it really impacted the communities we serve, like the community of Santa Maria where we saw some of the highest rates of COVID."

“This kind of community involvement you don't often see at this level in many places,” said Patrick Caster, the new president and CEO at French Hospital Medical Center. “So I’m very proud to be part of the organization."