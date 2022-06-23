Pitching is probably the most important weapon Little League teams possess during All-Star season. Defense is a close second.

Santa Maria Northside had a little more pitching and a little more defense than Orcutt National Thursday night.

And so, the Northsiders face a much easier road to the District 65 12-year-old championship.

Northside edged Orcutt National 3-2 in a well-played semifinal game at the District 65 Tournament at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National's home site.

"We're a smaller league, but we get the best that we can out of our guys," Northside manager Aaron Rice said. "Our players are going to make the most out of their ability and they'll run through a wall for us."

Orcutt National's Braves beat Northside's Royals 5-3 in the Elks Valley Championship Game on June 13. Rice coached that Royals' squad and now his 12-year-old All-Star team is one win away from a district title.

Northside advances to the District 65 championship to be played Saturday at 10 a.m. at ONLL. If Northside falls in the final Saturday, it would set up a second, winner-take-all game on Sunday morning.

They don't know yet who they'll be playing. Orcutt National will face Nipomo Friday night at 5 p.m. in a pivotal elimination game. Nipomo edged Lompoc 5-4 Thursday, eliminating Lompoc. The winner of the Nipomo-Orcutt National game will play Northside in the final.

EJ Resendez, Northside's starting pitcher Thursday, was lights out Thursday. He struck out 10 batters in five innings, allowing just two hits. David Cortez, who started the game at catcher, closed the game out in the sixth, striking out the side.

Northside scored all of its runs in the top of the third inning. Tyson Neal, the No. 9 hitter, drew a walk and Xavier Horta replaced Orcutt National starter Dominic Dominguez on the mound.

Neal advanced to second on a wild pitch and Cortez then singled and moved to second on a throw home, giving Northside runners at second third with nobody out.

Resendez then was intentionally walked to load the bases and bring Adrian Rice to the plate. Rice hit a sharp grounder to third and the throw was errant, allowing not only Neal to score, but also Cortez and Resendez to cross home for the 3-0 lead.

Northside then had first and second with one out in the inning, but Horta got a flyout and a strikeout to get out of trouble.

Northside had a chance to add to its lead in the fourth when Cortez had a two-out double to left field. Resendez was intentionally walked and Rice also drew a walk to load the bases against Graysen Cole. But Cole induced a groundout to second base to end the inning.

Orcutt National rode that momentum into the bottom of the fourth inning, when they scored their first run. Zander Andersen drew a walk before Resendez got a strikeout and a flyout for two quick outs. Pinch-runner Niko Verduzco would score after a hard-hit ground ball by Eli Hendricks was misfielded on a throw from third base.

Cortez then made a smooth play from shortstop on a sharp ground ball to end the inning and keep it a 3-1 game.

Northside had a big opportunity to score again in the top of the fifth after Israel Juarez was hit by a pitch and David Mata singled, but Raymond Cordova threw Juarez out at third for the second out of the inning. Angel Valdez drew a walk to give Northside two runners on, but Cole got a strikeout to end the scoring threat.

Sam Bormes started the bottom of the fifth with a single for Orcutt National and Cordova was hit by a pitch to give ONLL two on with one out.

Resendez struck out Cole but Bormes would come around to score on a wild pitch to make the score 3-2.

Zander Andersen then hit a comebacker to Resendez, who fielded his position nicely to get the third and final out of the fifth.

Resendez doubled in the sixth but was stranded at third as Andersen came on to pitch and forced a ground out and a line out to end the top of the sixth.

Aaron Rice then went with Cortez to close out the game and the move paid off as Cortez struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the sixth.

Northside had four hits and committed one error. Orcutt National was limited to two hits and committed two errors.

Orcutt National pitchers struck out nine batters but issued eight walks.

Resendez and Cortez combined for 13 strikeouts and just two free passes. Unofficially, Resendez threw 78 pitches and Cortez needed 16 in the sixth.

"I knew I had to use EJ to get past National tonight," Aaron Rice said. "I know it's not over by any means."

Nipomo 5, Lompoc 4

Nipomo edged Lompoc to stay alive at the District 65 Tournament Thursday, setting up Friday night's showdown with Orcutt National to advance to the final.

Anthony Ferrari was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to end the game with a walk-off win for Nipomo.

Deegan Dennis had four hits and an RBI for Lompoc, including a pair of doubles. Rhyse Schaffer went 1-for-3 with a double and a run and Cameron Slaughter also drove in a run for Lompoc.

Dennis also struck out 12 batters in 4 1/3 innings.