Mission Prep freshman Drew Harrigan had 12 carries for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the Royals' 56-6 win over Atascadero.
Drew Harrigan, Mission Prep FR, RB: 12 carries, 172 yards, 3 TDs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joseph Bailey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today