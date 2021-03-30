You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drew Harrigan, Mission Prep FR

Drew Harrigan, Mission Prep FR

Arroyo Grande gets walks early, hits late, defeats Orcutt American
Buy Now

Arroyo Grande's Drew Harrigan pitches against Orcutt American at J-M Park in Lompoc. Harrigan is now a freshman running back at Mission Prep.

Mission Prep freshman Drew Harrigan had 12 carries for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the Royals' 56-6 win over Atascadero.

Drew Harrigan, Mission Prep FR, RB: 12 carries, 172 yards, 3 TDs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Death-notices

Eddie Breen, Jr.

Eddie Breen, Jr. of Lompoc died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 67. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Michiko Oldread
Obituaries

Michiko Oldread

A long-time resident of Lompoc, Michiko Oldread was born to the Ito family in Hokkaido, Japan on June 1, 1930 as the fifth of nine children to…

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News