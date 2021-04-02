You have permission to edit this article.
Driver injured after vehicle plunges over Hwy 1 near Vandenberg Air Force Base

A driver sustained minor injuries Friday after their vehicle went over the side of Highway 1, near San Antonio Road.

The incident was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. about two miles northeast of Vandenberg Air Force Base, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith. 

Upon arrival, patrol units located a vehicle approximately 150 feet over the side. 

The driver, who wasn't identified, suffered minor injuries and a ground ambulance was called to the scene, according to Smith. 

The cause of the collision is under investigation. 

