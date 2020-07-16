DUI collision injures two

Two men were injured, including a driver who was arrested, in a suspected DUI-related head-on collision Tuesday along Highway 135 in Orcutt, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred shortly before 9:45 p.m. just north of the Highway 135 and Highway 1 "Y" intersection, Santa Maria California Highway Patrol Officer Chapman said.
Fidel Ortiz-Pausano, 26, of Santa Maria, was allegedly traveling northbound in the southbound left-hand lane of Highway 135 when his 2010 Chevrolet Aveo collided head-on with a 2010 Toyota Highlander, which was traveling in the same lane but in the opposite direction.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
