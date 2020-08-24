Dunn deal: Earwigs won 2015 Division 7 soccer title with dominant run

Title Time The Santa Maria Times is going back in time to recap some of the biggest sports moments in Central Coast history. Today we revisit an overlooked run of dominance as the Dunn School cruised to a CIF title in 2015 with a win over rival Laguna Blanca in the final.

With Dunn up 1-0 in the second half of this 2015 CIF Southern Section Division 7 boys soccer final, Laguna Blanca was making a bid to tie the score.

With the Owls driving, Sahid Conteh knew precisely where a particular Laguna Blanca pass was headed.

From the center of the Dunn defense, Conteh broke for the ball. He beat the intended Owl receiver to the ball near the sidelines and found no one between himself and Laguna Blanca goal keeper Mikey Hawker.

Conteh, from about 20 yards out, knocked the ball into the right side of the net for the second Dunn goal midway through the second half. The Earwigs made the score stand up for a 2-1 win, and the Division 7 title, at Santa Barbara-based San Marcos High School's Warkentin Stadium.

"I could tell by their body language and shouts where the ball was going," Conteh said as happy Dunn fans were hugging the Earwigs.

Los Olivos-based Dunn finished 13-2-3 that year.

Conteh went on to play college soccer, first joining Loyola Marymount before transferring to UC Santa Barbara, where he wrapped up his career during the 2019 season.

Back in 2015, the Condor League rivals tied twice during the regular season. In the playoffs, the No. 5 Earwigs broke through against the No. 6 Owls in the Division 7 title game for the first school sectional divisional boys soccer championship since 2006.