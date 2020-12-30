You are the owner of this article.
Dunn soccer wins another CIF title

Earwigs crowned Division 6 champs: Dunn wins another soccer title
The Dunn School celebrates its CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship after defeating Ganesha in title game on Feb. 28. The Earwigs outscored their competition 22-2 during their playoff run.

Dunn, a boarding school in Los Olivos, has long dominated some of the lower divisions in the CIF boys soccer playoffs. That trend continued in 2020 as the Earwigs captured yet another CIF title, going undefeated for the 2019-20 season. Dunn defeated Ganesha in Pomona in February to finish off a 20-0 season.

Dunn beat Ganesha 4-1 in the title game after the Earwigs erupted for three goals in the second half. Brima Kamara and Rene Pacheco each scored a pair to give the Earwigs an insurmountable lead and their third CIF title in six years.  

