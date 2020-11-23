Early Monday morning fire destroys travel trailer in Orcutt

Four people were displaced from their homes, but no one was injured early Monday morning when fire engulfed a large travel trailer located between two homes on Amethyst Drive in Orcutt, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
The blaze was initially reported as a structure fire at 3:38 a.m., but the first of four engines dispatched on the call arrived to find the travel trailer fully involved in flames, County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
Firefighters from the first engine laid a hose line and began to aggressively attack the flames, Bertucelli said, while crews from subsequent engines deployed hoses to prevent the fire from spreading to the houses, whose occupants were evacuated.
A check of the homes found no evidence of flames in the walls or attic, although both houses had charred eaves. One sustained minor smoke damage, Bertucelli said.
The American Red Cross was notified of the four displaced individuals, he said, adding the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
