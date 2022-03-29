We want to see your creativity come out in this coloring contest celebrating the spring season, and the Easter holiday.

Color in this photo using your tool of choice - crayon, marker, paints or whatever you feel inspired to use - and send it back to us by April 13.

We will pick winners by age (0-5, 5-10, 10-15, 15+) plus one overall winner and announce them in the April 16 weekend edition of the Santa Maria Times. All of the winners will appear in that Saturday paper along with any honorable mentions.

The last time this photo will appear in the paper is April 9, so make sure you get started ASAP.

Include your name, age, and a way to contact you (email or phone number) with your submission.

Photos submitted without contact information will not be eligible to win.