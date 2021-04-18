You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Biden governing philosophy opposite of bipartisanship
Editorial

Editorial: Biden governing philosophy opposite of bipartisanship

The Wall Street Journal on President Biden's approach to bipartisanship:

President Biden campaigned on unity and bipartisanship, but his governing philosophy has been the opposite. So now the White House is redefining the concept.

“If you looked up ‘bipartisan’ in the dictionary, I think it would say support from Republicans and Democrats,” Anita Dunn, a senior White House adviser, said recently. “It doesn’t say the Republicans have to be in Congress.”

To take Mr. Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid spending spree: The thesis seems to be that if polls say it’s broadly popular, then it’s “bipartisan,” though zero Republicans voted for it. That’s certainly a novel way to look at it.

Mr. Biden also got into the act last week by rewriting the history of how he handled his bill on partisan lines. On Feb. 1, before the bill went through, 10 GOP Senators (enough to break a filibuster) visited Mr. Biden at the White House with a $600 billion counteroffer. A day later, Democrats in Congress began to push through their $1.9 trillion budget resolution, so they could pass Mr. Biden’s plan wholesale. The Republican offer was dismissed out of hand.

“I would’ve been prepared to compromise,” Mr. Biden said last week, “but they didn’t. They didn’t move an inch. Not an inch.”

The GOP Senators fired back in a public statement. “Our $618 billion proposal was a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations,” they said. “The Administration roundly dismissed our effort as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.”

Perhaps Mr. Biden was hoping to hear a higher opening offer. But if he’s really interested in working across the aisle, then why not haggle?

The answer is that he had no intention of doing so. Democrats told him they could ram it through on narrow partisan majorities, and they did. It looks like that’s also what they plan to do with Mr. Biden’s $4 trillion infrastructure, social welfare, climate and tax proposals. Mr. Biden’s governance so far makes Donald Trump look bipartisan and unifying.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Krys Brandon Ruiz
Obituaries

Krys Brandon Ruiz

Krys Brandon Ruiz, suddenly and tragically, passed away at twenty-six years-old, on the evening of March 28, 2021. The circumstances of his pa…

Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lompoc Outdoor Community Market debuts on Saturday
Local Business

Lompoc Outdoor Community Market debuts on Saturday

  • Updated

The long-awaited return of an outdoor market in Lompoc is set for Saturday, when items for sale will include local goods, produce, crafts and more. Lompoc Outdoor Community Market will continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 W. Ocean Ave.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News