A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized after a coyote attacked her in a San Francisco Bay Area park, officials said.
A Lompoc man was arrested Monday after he allegedly robbed a female victim at knifepoint on North H Street.
A Lompoc man on Tuesday was charged in connection to the March 25 murder of an 18-year-old woman after he allegedly tried to tamper with evidence, according to a police spokesman.
Daniel Diaz Salazar, 18, was booked Tuesday on felony charges of attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang.
The mayors of five North County cities including Santa Maria, Lompoc, Guadalupe, Buellton and Solvang are inviting residents to watch a new vi…
SOUTH ON 101 As you shelter in place, enjoy this tour of a few Santa Barbara attractions that were popular 75 to 100 years ago, but that no longer exist.
Santa Barbara County has confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases for a total of 88, following a trend anticipated by public health officials of cases doubling every few days, officials said at a Monday press conference.
Santa Marian Louis Meza talks about his experience with COVID-19: 'It's not just the common cold, it is worse'
After Louis and Melissa Meza were hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19, Louis decided to inform the community about the devastating impact of the virus on his family in hopes of convincing the public to take it more seriously.
The 10.26-acre build site located at 290 E. Highway 246 will feature 18 bowling lanes, a bar & grill, restaurant, video arcade, as well as offices and community meeting facilities.
'Doing the right thing': DenMat repurposes Lompoc lab to produce sanitizer, donates first batch to city's police department
DenMat, a company that normally specializes in manufacturing dental products, recently used its labs and equipment to produce dozens of bottles of hand sanitizer. The first batch of the sanitizer was donated Monday to the Lompoc Police Department.