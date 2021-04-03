'Egg-Sploring Our Parks': Families hunt for eggs, prizes at 12 sites

Over the Easter weekend, Santa Maria families are searching 12 city parks for eggs, prizes and photo ops during the Egg-Splore Our Parks Spring Egg Hunt.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department organized the family-friendly holiday event, which kicked off Friday and concludes Sunday.
The hunt takes place across the following parks: Rotary Centennial, Russell, Jim May, Preisker, Grogan, Minami, Pioneer, Tunnell, Rice, Armstrong, Los Flores Ranch and Veterans' Memorial.
Unlike a typical Easter egg hunt, this year's eggs are not the small plastic ones full of treasure but large cardboard egg cutouts hidden across the parks, which families can pose with for pictures and post on social media using the hashtag #smrecandparks.
At the end of the competition, the Recreation and Parks Department will select 12 photos out of those submitted to post on its Facebook page.
Throughout the competition, families can choose to visit as many parks as they want, with a prize awaiting them at each one. A large "golden egg" also awaits visitors at each site for a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.
Families have the option of winning a special prize if they visit all 12 parks during the egg hunt.
For more information about the event, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Selected community photos can be viewed on the department's Facebook page at facebook.com/smrecandparks.
