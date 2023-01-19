After playing youth club ball for five years with CalSwoosh, Elizabeth Johnson has adjusted readily to high school basketball.

"I adjusted pretty quickly to playing basketball at the high school level," the 6-foot-2 Orcutt Academy freshman power forward-center said, and the stats bear her statement out.

Johnson did say, "In club ball, there's more freedom. You have to be more structured when you're playing for a high school team."

She has done that just fine. Johnson is averaging a double-double, 20.8 points and 11. 9 rebounds a game, for a Spartans team that was 15-3, 4-1 at press time and in second place in the Mountain League behind St. Joseph.

Johnson spoke before her team's 60-30 non-league win against Coast Union at Orcutt's home site, Lakeview Junior High School, Wednesday night. Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb said before that one that he was going to rest his regulars, including Johnson whom he wasn't planning on using, since the Spartans were in the midst of a busy week.

Orcutt Academy beat Cabrillo in a league game Tuesday night and was slated to host Nipomo at Lakeview Junior High School, Orcutt's home site, in another league game Friday night.

Johnson said she got into the groove quickly when it came to playing high school basketball. When it came to her high school studies, she said, that was another matter.

"I'd always been home-schooled," the well-spoken freshman said. "I had always just done the schoolwork with my brothers (at home).

"It took me about a month to get used to being in a full classroom," Johnson said. "I've adjusted now."

By all appearances, Johnson is not just having an exceptional season. She's having a blast while doing it.

During a recent practice, she and a teammate laughed as Johnson picked the teammate up, clutched her briefly then put her down. Johnson bobbed her head along to music that was playing before the team's pre-game warm-up. During a pre-game layup drill, she feinted a swat at the ball that was in a teammate's hands.

When she's speaking to a teammate, it's often with a smile and a laugh. In short, she is very much a part of the group when it comes to the team, the opposite of the aloof superstar.

"She's a free spirit, she has a lot of fun and that helps," said Robb.

"Besides, she's having a great year and that also helps. It takes some of the pressure off her," that comes when one is a 6-2 freshman and the points and rebounds leader on one's team.

"I know some of the girls from playing club ball," said Johnson. "The players are a lot of fun."

They have also given her some good backup in several areas. Spartans senior Khaelii Robertson averages 16.8 points a game, so that helps keep opposing defenses (somewhat) honest when they're defending Johnson.

Devyn Kendrick, another senior, averages 7.9 points a game. Robertson averages 6.5 rebounds. Johnson is second on the team in steals at 3.2, just behind Kendrick who is at 3.3. Johnson leads the team in blocked shots at 2.3 a game.

Johnson said her goal is to play basketball in college. She realizes that, though she's thriving in the paint at this level, she will likely need to adjust her game if she plays at the college level.

"I know I'll have to move my game farther out when I'm in college because the players are taller," said Johnson.

"She can shoot 3's," Robb said. "She just doesn't in games because of the way we play. She makes them all the time in practice. I watched her during one practice, and she made 11 out of 12."

Meanwhile, Johnson's focus is helping the Spartans keep winning as she thrives in Robb's system. The regular season ends Feb. 10.