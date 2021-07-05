GALLERY: Piper Cubs dominate Lompoc's sky
Buy Now

33rd annual West Coast Cub Fly-In at the Lompoc Airport.

 John Callan, contributor

The 37th annual West Coast Cub Fly-in at Lompoc Airport is set to take off Friday through Sunday.

The family-friendly event held annually was canceled last year due to the pandemic but will make a return this weekend, event organizers announced.

The event, which welcomes spectators to peruse the collection of vintage aircrafts on the tarmac, is free and open to the public.

Visitors can walk among the aircraft, observe the flying events and interact with the pilots.

Pilot proficiency contests will be held Saturday afternoon for spectators to enjoy.

The event is sponsored by the local EAA Chapter 275, Explore Lompoc, the city of Lompoc, the Lompoc Airport and West Coast Cub Fly-in volunteers.

For more information, visit the club's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WestCoastCubFlyin

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0
0
0
0
0