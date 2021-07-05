The 37th annual West Coast Cub Fly-in at Lompoc Airport is set to take off Friday through Sunday.

The family-friendly event held annually was canceled last year due to the pandemic but will make a return this weekend, event organizers announced.

The event, which welcomes spectators to peruse the collection of vintage aircrafts on the tarmac, is free and open to the public.

Visitors can walk among the aircraft, observe the flying events and interact with the pilots.

Pilot proficiency contests will be held Saturday afternoon for spectators to enjoy.

The event is sponsored by the local EAA Chapter 275, Explore Lompoc, the city of Lompoc, the Lompoc Airport and West Coast Cub Fly-in volunteers.

For more information, visit the club's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WestCoastCubFlyin

Sansum Clinic Santa Barbara now offering rapid COVID-testing A fee of $100 is due at the time of testing and will not be billable to health insurance.

CAPA Pet of the Week: Chanel Chanel is an affectionate gal who enjoys the company of people and will do best as the only pet in your home.