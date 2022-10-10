Hundreds of visitors poured onto the historic grounds at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang to uncork a variety of tasting opportunities provided by more than 50 area vintners celebrating Santa Barbara wine country's 38th annual Vintners Festival.
This year's event represented a return to pre-COVID days reminiscent of its 2019 run at Rancho Sisquoc Winery in Santa Maria, and was orchestrated by 349 staff who served more than 1,500 people, according to Alison Laslett, CEO of Santa Barbara Vintners.
"I have never seen a crowd so excited to return," Laslett said. "You could see people taking it all in, the oceans of tents, the delicious food, the new wines, that incredible view …"
In addition to wine, attendees were treated to generous tastings of gourmet food from over 30 regional restaurants and chefs.
"Vintners and chefs build their lives on sharing their wine and serving their food — and finally, they had people again," Laslett noted.
"To have the Vintners Festival return was a sign to everyone that the world is righting itself and you could feel the relief and delight," she said. "The Festival was a homecoming for everyone involved and it was a joy to bring it back.”
The annual festival is organized by the vintners association and sponsored by long-standing partners Bank of Marin, the Chumash Casino Resort and Visit the Santa Ynez Valley.
