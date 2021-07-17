Eighteen area museums — including the Santa Barbara Zoo — have joined the Museums for All program to offer free or greatly reduced admission to low-income families living in Santa Barbara County.
The program supports those receiving food assistance (CalFresh/SNAP) benefits by offering admission to 18 Santa Barbara County museums for a nominal fee of $0 to $3 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a CalFresh (SNAP EBT) card.
Participating Santa Barbara County museums include:
- Art, Design & Architecture Museum, UC Santa Barbara
- Casa del Herrero
- Dunes Center
- Elverhoj Museum
- Goleta Valley Historical Society
- Lompoc Museum
- Ganna Walska Lotusland
- MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
- Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
- Museum of Sensory & Movement Experiences
- Old Mission Santa Barbara
- Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
- Santa Barbara Historical Museum
- Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
- Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center
- Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation
- Santa Barbara Zoo
- Wildling Museum of Art & Naturewww.childrensmuseums.org
Museums for All is a signature access program offered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Association of Children’s Museums to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 700 museums across the country.