'A great educational piece': Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden completes construction of traditional Chumash dwelling

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden of Buellton recently completed the restoration of its resident "tule hut" — a traditional dome-shaped Chumash dwelling assembled with native plant materials — that community members now can enjoy.

The project, sponsored by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, kicked off with early spring preparations. Harvesting and building of the dwelling began in early July and concluded in mid-August.

Derek Glas, Botanic Garden board member, said the project was spearheaded by Chumash descendant and Botanic Garden board member Julio Carrillo III, who with a number of local volunteers strategically built and secured the hut's sturdy framing with willow branches harvested from the Chumash Reservation. The group also harvested and bundled tule reed from donor Firestone Winery.

A tule hut is traditionally constructed with framing comprised of willow branch and thatching material sourced from tule reed, a thick, green stemmed plant that grows 3- to 10-feet high with long, grass-like leaves.