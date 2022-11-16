Art lovers take note. Nature lovers, take note. “New Vistas” at the Cypress Gallery, featuring oil paintings, pastels and even a conté crayon drawing by Neil Andersson, will feed your soul.

Andersson is a plein-air painter who records his outdoor experience with such intimacy that you can feel the breeze and the sunshine on your skin. And when the fog rolls in, you can feel that too.

Because we live in the sunshine state, his work is primarily an odyssey through green and blue, and lavenders, and gold.

0
0
0
0
0