This month, the Lompoc Valley Art Association brings to our community another terrific art exhibit at the Cypress Gallery, entitled “All About Lompoc.”
Its hometown theme should please viewers of all aesthetic preferences. This show features art that references our own landscapes, seascapes, structures, events and inhabitants, as well as a collection of historical photos.
The artists have made clear the variety of riches and beauty found within our reach. Our city and its environs are gorgeous!
Let’s begin on the coast. Suzanne Schenk’s photograph “Surf Beach” captures light at the end of the day, as it collects on the water and rocks of our spectacular shore.
Elizabeth Monks Hack has created the opposite mood with “Rogue Swell, Surf Beach,” featuring the ocean when it speaks its fury during a high surf warning.
Moving on to our renowned flower fields, sadly diminished in quantity but not quality, several artists have contributed colorful beauties of the subject.
Photographer Bill Morson has chosen to represent their workers. In both “Harvest Time” and “Flower Harvest,” a powerful man strides through the colorful rows of stock, carrying an enormous bundle of the glorious blooms on his shoulder.
Morson’s images, printed on aluminum plates, are vibrant, clear and true.
Several of our members are plein-air painters, who explore our local parks for scenes and vistas to paint. Ken Adam Park, River Park with its picturesque Kiwanis Lake, and Beattie Park, are among the favorite haunts of Neil Andersson, Deborah Breedon, C. Wood, George Kreutz and Joe Gliebe-Goetz.
These artists take us to the “south of France” in our own backyards.
La Purisima Mission is also an idyllic subject, with its acres of pastoral scenery and magnificently restored buildings. Claudette Carlton and Vicki Andersen lovingly depict the light and cast shadows on cream colored adobe walls and tiled roofs.
And what about our skies? Not many communities can claim the heavens above pierced by rockets. Mary Ann Mosley’s acrylic “SpaceX Launch Vandenberg“ recreates the jellyfish-like light display of the launch and descent of our first Falcon 9 event.
Lompoc’s luminous skies, cloudy skies, rain filled skies, and even a “zebra sky” by Beverly Messenger-Harte are all on view.
Collage artist and bookmaker Kathy Badrak has put together several handmade accordian-style books, featuring historical photos from the Lompoc Historical Society and a private collection.
The handsome books are arranged by theme and beautifully crafted, featuring handmade buttons and classic black photo corners.
Photographs on loan from the Lompoc Historical Society make one marvel at the passage of time. Some of us may remember dancing in the bar of the old Sherman House, and the sound of walking on the woooden planks of the front porch.
Lompoc onced looked like a movie set of the wild west.
Of note in the back room, are ambitious watercolors by new member Dolores Gonzales. “Sea Turtle” is nuanced with layers of color and texture. Hand-painted silk scarves by Emily Abello are decorated with images from nature, including large golden carp on a blue background. They make for truly special apparel.
Come in and visit your own Lompoc community, as seen through the eyes of artists.