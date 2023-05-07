Within a relatively small space, artists of the Cypress Gallery consistently rain down an abundance of work that is as beautiful and surprising as a spring shower.
The bursts of creativity one finds here are among the delights of our community. Chris Jeszeck, a fluid art creator, never fails to win in the wonderful and delightful category.
She is our featured artist this month. Her enchanting show “Pouring My Heart Out” will raise eyebrows and spread smiles in awe.
“Fluid art” refers to the art of pouring paint onto canvas; paint that has been mixed with a variety of additives that cause astounding effects. Jeszeck has been honing her fluid art skills for several years now, and she is able to control the paint and color harmony to pinpoint perfection.
She also intelligently plans for “embellishments,” which are realistic images that enhance the abstract background. In a Jeszeck painting, it is not unusual to find a tiger or a pelican commanding a strange but convincing, complex “poured” environment.
My absolute favorite is “Pearl Dive,” in which the room is reflected in its dark interior space.
Jeszeck’s chosen technique perfectly fits her playful personality and sharp wit. This aspect of her work grows more evident with each show. In “Flabbergast,” a frustrated Leonardo da Vinci stands aghast before a large fluid art piece in a contemporary art gallery, while his own “Mona Lisa” next to it is ignored by viewers.
In “Munch,” a soft-haired rabbit dines on grass from a field of poured paint.
On display also are works from Jeszeck’s entrepreneurial accomplishments. She maintains a successful YouTube channel, where the artist demonstrates various acrylic pouring and embellishment techniques.
She also creates a variety of products bearing her signature designs, including puzzles and clothing.
In the rear gallery rooms, visitors will find creativity in all its many guises. The absence of color can create a powerful emotional effect. Michael Corob uses his personal symbolism in the charcoal and ink drawing “Holding an Apple,” depicting a hand grasping fruit, observed by spirit birds.
“Jazz Singer,” by Julia Nash, is a black and white oil portrait of an elderly musician, thick with texture and feeling.
New to the gallery is artist Janis Knox, whose landscape “Sandunes“ evokes some of the rhythmic lines and intriguing spaces of the artist Georgia O’Keeffe, but with some marvelous textural passages.
The intricate collage “Blessings,” by Diane Atturio, is an ode to motherhood, a perfect gift for a special someone in May.
The gallery is full of gifts and cards created by our artists, including handmade jewelry, glassware, wall pieces and more.
Don’t miss the outpouring of creativity this month, and the opportunity to pour some art into your life. On view through May 28.