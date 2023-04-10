Somehow, upon walking into the featured show at the Cypress Gallery this month, the states of matter that constitute our existence here on earth are magically called forth.

In “Water and Wood,” artists Neil Andersson and Chuck Klein have conjured earth, water, air and fire – scientifically referred to as solid, liquid, gas and plasma – and transformed them into objects one hangs on a wall, or places on a table.

The show is less like an exhibition, and more like a natural environment in which one yearns to linger.

