Gemstone artist and painter Joe Gliebe-Goetz has hung a particularly unique exhibit entitled “Gemstones and Landscapes,” this month.
Each month, the Cypress Gallery brings to our community an engaging show of art, planned and arranged by its members, for your viewing pleasure.
Gliebe-Goetz's work demonstrates the concept of art as an exploratory adventure in which the artist sets off on his own particular journey and engages with that which crosses his path. He is open to influences. He is guided by his own sense of beauty and wonder.
Originally trained in technical illustration in Southern California, Goetz settled on a teaching career in Visalia, where he raised his family. He always had his eye on the California coast and wished to devote more time to art. Upon retirement, both dreams came true.
Throughout the years Goetz developed his skill in the art of lapidary. Using first-rate gemstones, he hand polishes pieces that will eventually be incorporated in wire-wrapped jewelry, mounted-decorative plaques, and paintings. Ten years ago his path led to the merging of lapidary and the art of painting, developing a style that is uniquely his.
Goetz noticed, as he polished his stones, that their mineral designs were similar to what he experienced with oils and acrylic, watercolor and pastel. Looking for the best angles and taking note of their intricate compositions and subtle colors, Goetz found in the gems a wellspring of inspiration.
His paintings have evolved from color-saturated realism to an expressionism that proclaims the artist’s unique and subjective approach to subject matter.
Goetz has tilted the picture plane and distorted natural perspective. He uses color and texture for emotional effect, and is opening yet another door into the realm of the mind. This evolution is on view in its entirety — “Landscapes and Gemstones,” a straightforward title that is, in reality, a remarkable adventure.
In the rear of the gallery, work has been installed in groupings that showcase the individual styles of each artist. Some of our artists have been with the gallery for many years, producing work that is confident and distinctly recognizable.
Linda Gooch has a wall of exquisitely rendered watercolors in delicious pinks and greens. Vicki Andersen’s palette of intense color and inviting shadows consistently proffer a rich tactile beauty. And Diane Atturio’s velvety watercolors of local flora beckon from the wall.
Chris Jeszeck continues to explore the art of acrylic pouring. This month she visits outer space with an alien and a UFO. Painter and guitarist Neil Andersson has a wall of abstract works that sing like a piece of music.
Individual treasures can also be found. Emily Abello’s delicate watercolor “Foggy Morning in Santa Ynez Valley” is a sensitive arrangement of delicate forms, empty space and restrained color. Beverly Messenger-Harte’s wall piece “Bamboodha Bones and Stones” could be categorized as a sculptural collage with meditative components from the Japanese traditional arts, each arranged to perfection.
