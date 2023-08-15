Gemstone artist and painter Joe Gliebe-Goetz has hung a particularly unique exhibit entitled “Gemstones and Landscapes,” this month.

Each month, the Cypress Gallery brings to our community an engaging show of art, planned and arranged by its members, for your viewing pleasure. 

Gliebe-Goetz's work demonstrates the concept of art as an exploratory adventure in which the artist sets off on his own particular journey and engages with that which crosses his path. He is open to influences. He is guided by his own sense of beauty and wonder.

Beverly Messenger-Harte.jpg

Beverly Messenger-Harte, Bamboodha Bones and Stones
Chris Jeszeck.jpg

Chris Jeszeck, I Need My Space
