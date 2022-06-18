If you on the California Central Coast are experiencing the melancholy of June gloom, head for the Cypress Gallery! There you will find enough color, light, and action to chase those blues away.
“Expressions in Art” by featured artist Lee Hill, is a remarkable show of the sun-washed West, replete with the glories of Mother Nature and our tenuous foothold in it.
The artist chooses his subject matter from a wide variety of sources, stating that to repeat a single theme would hold no interest for him. His paintings reflect a lifetime of experience, with roots in Mexico and the United States, and the Yaki and Apache culture of his mother. Cultural references abound, as do the flora and fauna of the West.
A walk though this show is an authentic adventure, where the viewer is witness to scenes of beauty and poignancy. Stampeding stallions, startled mallards, a grizzly, roosters, jays and owls are hung comfortably next to vintage trucks abandoned to nature. “Grinding Spices” was inspired by memories of Hill's grandmother using her molcajete, and the beautiful “Mission Street” recalls walking through village streets in Mexico.
Hill remembers as a child the “wow!” factor of crayons and paint, and his work retains that original excitement of color and texture. He skillfully moves brilliant color around the canvas to create sunlight, dust, haze and evocative backgrounds. This is a show to compete with the movies, so bring the entire family.
Continue your tour of the West in our main gallery, where landscapes predominate but are punctuated by people, places and things you might have encountered there.
C. Wood's “Laguna Beach” depicts a serene, deftly painted coastline in a harmonious square format. “Eucalyptus” by Diane Atturio is a large vertical watercolor that communicates the elegant color harmonies of a tree beloved by the artist. Tom Chrones has hung a fascinating photographic essay on the closing of the day, in which golden sunlight falls on various scenes of the lighthouse at Point Conception and Morro Bay.
Two of our artists have successfully communicated the adage that “the eyes are the window of the soul.” Doug Clark, in “Indian Woman” and “Young Chief,” gives us a sensitive look into the faces of Native American individuals wearing traditional clothing. Julia Nash continues to explore drawing media in “Jimi Hendrix,” whose uplifted eyes are the focal point of this dramatic work.
The Cypress Gallery also has an abundant and varied selection of gift items handmade by artists. Lee Hill, in conjunction with his show, has many handsome tiles and cards of his colorful images available. Joe Goetz, who is also a fine painter, creates jewelry and magnets in semiprecious gemstones, as do several of our gallery artists. This June, take the journey. Think West, and make your first stop the Cypress Gallery.