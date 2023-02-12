After more than 27 years in business, members of the Cypress Gallery still encounter folks who exclaim, “Wow! I didn’t even know this was here!”

Is this perhaps because we are a hidden gem, even though we are located on the corner of H Street and Cypress Avenue, bordering Centennial Park?

This month, the hidden gem that is the Cypress Gallery, announces its February show by featured artist Susanne Schenck, entitled “The Quest for Hidden Gems in California.”

