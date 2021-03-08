A Walk through the Cypress: 'If by chance you like flowers ...'

Today was one of those rare and extraordinary Lompoc spring days in which the wind that roared ferociously yesterday had by morning blown itself out, leaving the flowers and birds to do their spring thing in peace.
It feels as if we’re in Eden when it’s like this; a lilting breeze and the sweetest birdsong, a warming sun on flowers proudly bobbing their heads to show off their colors to best advantage.
Ah, the art of nature! Ah, the art inspired by nature. The Cypress Gallery has reopened its doors to what is hopefully the beginning of new era of return-to-normal, with a show that celebrates the essence of spring. Lots of flowers!
Roses by Rosalea Greenwood greet us as we enter — larger than life watercolor paintings, in full throttle color. “Double Delight II” with its crimsons and creams is indeed that. Michael Corob has filled the adjacent corner with numerous small watercolor bouquets; happy, fresh paintings in an abstract style. Diane Atturio displays her affection for nature in several watercolors, including the softly painted “Lavender Harvest” and a regal arrangement of calla lilies.
These queenly blooms are robed in soft whites against a muted mauve background. Chris Jeszeck continues to enchant us with her versatility as an artist. “Daffodils” is a pastel still life rendered in detail on a black background, showcasing the brilliancy of yellow flowers and lemons, of glassware and greenery. Lee Hill has created a duet of birds and flowers at play together, using his robust painting style. His “Mountain Blue Bird” and “Chickadee” are strong, delightfully composed little works of art.
Around the corner, be prepared for an explosion of color and design. Floral paintings by Vicki Andersen adorn an entire wall, including the startling “Hollyhocks and Sweet Peas,” in which magenta orbs dance with twinkling red and pink starbursts.
Photographs by Lynda Schiff always give evidence to her keen and sensitive eye; in this show her work with flowers seems to offer us intimate knowledge of blossom life. “Fresh,” a close-up of a calla lily bedecked with dew, and “Wisteria” present us with petals we want to touch.
There are plenty more treasures in the gallery to enjoy this month. Claudette Carlton’s cheerful “Lighthouse” won the People’s Choice last month. Plein-air paintings by Neil Andersson show us the wonder of a beautiful day. Other works challenge us to enter a less stable world, such as Julia Nash's surreal portrait “Covid 19.” Tom Chrones experiments with photographic techniques that confront our accustomed perspectives, as in “The Station,” a vintage gas station in mottled gray-violet textures.
Bill Morson’s alarmingly crisp photographic images on metal, including “Ready to Launch,” give tangible evidence of our contact with outer space.
So, if by any chance you like flowers, make the Cypress Gallery a destination this month. Bring along a little one, and have fun identifying the many varieties and colors of nature's garlands. Purchase a hand-painted silk scarf by Emily Abello, so lovely and light they could be called “wearable spring.” Bracelets made on a bead loom by Carol Moore, and handmade jewelry of all types can become part of your own personal spring fling.
The Cypress Gallery is operated by members of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization committed to expanding and supporting access and exposure to the arts in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley.
We are located at 119 E. Cypress Ave., Lompoc. Our hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, and by appointment. Call 805-736-3743 or 805-705-5328. We employ all state-mandated guidelines for a healthy gallery experience. Cypress Gallery news can be found on Facebook and at www.lompocart.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!