Art and nature aficionados are in for a summer treat this month at the Cypress Gallery. In “Central Coast Native Plants,” artist Diane Atturio has created a series of watercolors that are tactile, delectable and desirable.
Belying the modesty of native plants, Atturio brings us especially close to these humble little beauties of our immediate environment. Through expert handling of the medium, this artist brings the colors, textures and terrain of her subjects to life in a way that appeals to all our senses. We might smell the sage and chaparral where they are found.
Atturio captures both their subtle and bright colors; the silvery greens and pepper reds, soft amethysts and gold, muted peach, amber and ash, re-creating the world as mother nature sees fit.
Textures of each plant, from monkey flower to dudlea, are so finely rendered as to be touchable: fuzzy, soft, beguiling and crisp. The artist favors a natural, deep violet gray as the “negative space” for many of her paintings, setting off the various aspects of each composition. She uses vertical, horizontal, diagonal and “all-over” arrangements to best portray each plant.
Nature feeds this artist’s soul. Hiking in the back country, at the mission and on her property has inspired her to paint and share her love of these plants with us. It is a project that has taken several years. Atturio has also included in the show a painting of her beloved quince bush, from which she annually makes a mean membrillo.
Adjacent to the front gallery is a tall case displaying the glass jewelry of Joellen Chrones. In gorgeous tones of flame, deep gray, sapphire blue, ambers and greens, the glass beads and drop earrings seem to meld sublimely with Atturio’s show.
In the main gallery Vicki Andersen has hung large paintings inspired by a sojourn to the American southeast. They focus on architectural elements surrounded by lush nature, full of texture and vibrancy. In paintings such as “A Balcony in New Orleans” and “A Fountain in Georgia” she shares with us her adventure and her artistic eye.
Bill Morson has an abundance of his vivid chromatic photographs on display, making the gallery in August a joyful place to be. Printed on hard, shiny metal, they capture the excitement of action and delight in the pleasures of life. Works like “Relay Runner,” “Out at Second” and “Yum” offer a positive look at what goes on in our little city.
A couple of paintings are stand-outs this month. Sharon Hedman has taken on quite a painting challenge in portraying the “Sybil Marsten Shipwreck,” remains of a hull from the 1800s that appears year after year at Surf Beach in low tide.
The freshness of her paint application suggests the continuity of changing tides and breezes, oblivious to the old tragedy. Lee Hill’s “Bolivian Uro Woman” is a small, bright, stylistically sound portrayal of a village woman seen from the rear. Though she is short, she stands tall with two long, thick braids hanging down her back that anchor the composition in a whimsical way.
The Cypress Gallery is also a gift shop. We offer original cards, prints, jewelry and housewares at a competitive prices. Visit us at 119 E. Cypress Avenue, Lompoc.