A Walk through the Cypress: No charge for looking — the free-flowing world of art

We are still masked and wondering — when shall we be released? Yet in spite of our confinement there are places where we remain free, as free as possible. One of them is in the world of nature. Another is in the world of art.
Artists of the Cypress Gallery have courageously soldiered on throughout the pandemic, and our doors are open for you to enjoy their creations. Through art you can journey to worlds familiar or unfamiliar to you. Through art you can take wing, as free as a bird to soar through the world of nature and the imagination.
Neil Andersson displays a selection of his works on an entire wall this month, enabling the viewer to roam through his world, depicting our local sites made glorious by his magical paintbrush. Andersson is also an accomplished musician, and I can't help but think his point and counterpoint of green and blue landscapes are harmonious selections from the great symphony of nature.
This artist captures moments of the natural world with the veracity of Monet, in paintings that are worthy of study as well as enjoyment. His cobalt blues and sumptuous greens are especially captivating in “Lagoon at Midday,” in which sky and land are reflected in a beauteous expanse of water.
One of my favorite paintings this month is Lee Hill's “Tienda,” of a street scene in Los Moches, Sinaloa, Mexico. It is a solid, physical work of art built with strongly rendered shapes and bold color.
Red, yellow, blue, orange and green are set against whites and cool grays, in a delightful narrative of people going about their daily business.
Another highlight is the work of Penny Lee, who specializes in portraits of beloved dogs. These pets are guaranteed to make you smile. Penny Lee uses color very much like Lee Hill; their palette is undiluted and expressive.
In “Evening on the Beach,” a long horizontal seascape in purple and yellow, a very happy dog bounds in from the left towards the setting son. “Jake,” a Bernese mountain Dog with his tongue out and contentment in his eyes, reclines in front of a Lompoc flower field. And speaking of flowers, Vicki Andersen's “White Fence with Daisies” is an exhilarating work of art; a large simple composition full of the bravura and energy of spring.
We have gifts! Betsee Talavera's felted purses in subtle colors and simple shapes will add a stylish accent to your spring wardrobe. Joellen Chrones' whimsical small glass dishes are miniature works of abstract art. Cards, jewelery, prints and other very affordable works of art will certainly please a friend, as well as support our local art scene.
Shop small, shop local, shop art. Stop into the Cypress Gallery for some downtime that will lift you higher. No charge for looking. Enjoy the free flowing world of art!
The Cypress Gallery is operated by members of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to expanding and supporting access and exposure to the arts in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley. We are located at 119 E. Cypress Ave., Lompoc.
Our hours are Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. Call 805-736-3743 or 805-705-5328. We implement all state-mandated guidelines for a healthy gallery experience. Cypress Gallery news can be found on Facebook and at www.lompocart.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!